Last night, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders battled it out in an incredibly close game that saw the Chiefs come out on top. The final score was 30-29, with the Chiefs showcasing why they are one of the best teams in the entire NFL.

Unfortunately, the game proved to be immensely frustrating for the Raiders, who are now 1-4 on the season. Davante Adams was especially annoyed after last night’s game, and it led to him shoving a cameraman who got in his way. The clip was aired by ESPN, and the video eventually went viral on Twitter.

Raiders’ WR Davante Adams moments after the Raiders loss to the Chiefs: pic.twitter.com/lEjoOHS7x2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2022

Adams was heavily criticized for his actions, and as it stands, he could be facing a suspension from the league. With that being said, Adams made sure to apologize after the game as he took to Twitter with a message for the man he pushed over.

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game,” Adams said. “Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.”

Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2022

This is currently a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.