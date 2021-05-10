Davante Adams
- SportsDavante Adams Charged After Pushing CameramanMost fans believe the charge is outrageous.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDavante Adams Shoves Cameraman To The Ground: WatchFrustration got the better of Davante Adams.By Alexander Cole
- FootballDavante Adams Clarifies Derek Carr-Aaron Rodgers Comment With Rap ComparisonDavante Adams has clarified his recent statement comparing the Hall of Fame credentials of Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers.By Cole Blake
- SportsJustin Jefferson Admits Davante Adams Is The Best WR, But That He's Up NextJustin Jefferson says that Davante Adams is the best wide receiver in the NFL.By Cole Blake
- SportsPatrick Mahomes, JJ Watt, & More NFL Stars React To Texas ShootingNFL stars share condolences with victim's families and demand changeBy Ben de Lemos
- SportsDK Metcalf Drops Surprising Top 5 Wide Receivers ListDK Metcalf's choices might shock some fans.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPackers See Franchise Tagging Davante Adams As An "Eventuality": ReportThe Packers reportedly plan to use their franchise tag on Davante Adams.By Cole Blake
- SportsDavante Adams Admits He'll Do "Extra Thinking" On Packers Future If Aaron Rodgers LeavesDavante Adams says he'd have to "do some extra thinking" on his future in Green Bay if Aaron Rodgers leaves. By Cole Blake