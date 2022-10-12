Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders were feeling quite a bit of frustration on Monday night as the team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in spectacular fashion. The Raiders thought they would squeak out the win, but instead, they lost by one solitary point.

After the game, Adams was heading back to the locker room when he was cut off by a cameraman. Adams immediately shoved the cameraman to the ground, leading to an apology after the game.

Raiders’ WR Davante Adams moments after the Raiders loss to the Chiefs: pic.twitter.com/lEjoOHS7x2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2022

As it turns out, this apology didn’t make it very far as the man in question decided to press charges in Kansas City, Missouri. The entire story is pretty ridiculous, especially since the cameraman will get over this very quickly. Regardless, he pressed charges, and now, Adams is feeling the effects.

According to Adam Schefter, Adams has officially been charged with misdemeanor assault. It’s a charge that many football fans are calling ridiculous. Either way, it is something the wide receiver will now have to face, regardless of how salacious it all is.

Official: Raiders’ WR Davante Adams was charged this morning in the Municipal Court of Kansas City with Misdemeanor assault. pic.twitter.com/l9FBWNT6eq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2022

This is currently a developing story, so be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NFL and the sports world at large.