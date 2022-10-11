Rihanna is living her best life these days. The new mom has been spotted out and about recently doing normal things like taking walks in the park with her beau A$AP Rocky and going grocery shopping at the super market. After announcing last month that she’ll be taking the stage during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the bad gal has also made her return to the studio to work on new music.

Aside from mommyhood and music, Rih is still in her businesswoman bag with her Fenty beauty and lingerie lines. The billionaire boss recently took to Instagram to promote the latest look from her famous lingerie line with a steamy new video. In the clip, Rihanna shows of her curves while rocking a grey hoodie with Savage Fenty underwear. “Thottin just got cozy,” she captioned the sultry video.

Rihanna poses with engraved Fenty Beauty ICON Lipsticks

The clip comes on the heels of the “Work” singer getting candid about her upcoming performance during Super Bowl LVII.” I’m nervous, but I’m excited,” she told TMZ after leaving a grocery store in California. Rih isn’t the only one excited about her highly anticipated comeback performance. Dr. Dre —who took the stage during last year’s Super Bowl half time show with Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar — gave the Barbadian singer much praise in a recent interview with Apple Music.

“I’m a super fan of Rihanna,” he told the streaming service. “I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away,”

The Anti star’s mentor and NFL partner, Jay-Z, also spoke highly of his protege’s legacy as she preps for her big comeback; calling her “a generational talent and woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”

Check out Rih Rih’s steamy Fenty video above.