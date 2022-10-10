A recent clip from VladTC is gaining traction, and it’s all thanks to Yung Joc. VladTV is known for its celebrity interviews and reporting on urban news. The media outlet is always trending due to their thought-provoking questions followed by hilarious or dramatic commentary.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star was asked to speak about one of the most significant differences between female rappers Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim. Vlad believed they greatly differed because Nicki has a stronger connection with the LGBTQ+ community, but Joc thought shared his thoughts on dissimilarities.

While Joc agreed that there was some merit to the statement, he stated that the primary focus should be on allies as a whole.

“Who [did] Nicki start with?” he asked, “She started with Gucci [Mane]. She started with Wayne, Drake, Baby. She got some real hitters behind her.”

Joc, whose real name is Jasiel Amon Robinson, further explained that Lil Kim does not have strong men in her corner to protect her. He used Diddy and Biggie as examples.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

“I think it’s social influence that she’s lacking that protects her the way Nicki is protected,” he added.

Joc continued his argument by claiming that Lil Kim does not have the same level of popularity, money, or resources as Nicki Minaj does in today’s climate.

Honing back in on fans in the LGBTQ+ community, Joc stated, “Don’t get it f*cking twisted, Lil Kim has gay fans too.” He said he knows for a fact this is true because he just did a concert with Kim in New York not too long ago.

Check out the entire video below.