Of the stories that we’ve received about Suge Knight, there haven’t been many from women speaking about their adoration of the former music executive. Prior to his incarceration, Knight was leading the pack in Hip Hop. Death Row Records was sitting comfortably atop worldwide charts, but it was Knight’s reputation that superseded any accomplishments.

There aren’t many tales about what Knight was like in his younger days. Thankfully, Leslie Jones has recently shared her interaction with the formidable figure when they were in high school.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

She revealed that she once had a crush on him because he looked like a member of a famous musical family. Jones was visiting DJ Whoo Kid’s show this week when she gave her funny memory of unrequited teenage love.

“When I went to high school with Suge Knight, first of all, I was in love with him because he looked like one of the DeBarges,” she joked. “So, I was in f*cking love with him. He had that long Jheri curl. He wasn’t f*cking with me really. Jones added that Knight was nice to her because she was the coach’s niece.

“He liked my cousin and I was so mad. I didn’t speak to my cousin for a month because Suge liked her. And I was like, ‘That’s f*cked up. You know I was in love with him. Why would you take him from me?’ And she was like, ‘I literally don’t want him. I don’t wanna f*ck with him! Are you stupid?’”

Listen to what else Leslie Jones had to say about a few Los Angeles Rap icons, including Eazy-E and Snoop Dogg, below.