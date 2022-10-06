LeBron James is easily one of the most successful players in the history of the NBA. Of course, we are also considering net worth here, as LeBron is currently worth over $1 billion. It is an incredible achievement to become a billionaire while you are still playing basketball, and LeBron still has plenty of goals to fulfill.

One goal of LeBron’s is to own an NBA team. LeBron would be the perfect person to own an NBA team, especially when you consider how he already has a stake in a soccer team, a baseball team, an NHL team, and even a NASCAR team. He is a great ambassador for basketball, and he would love to carry that torch with a new team.

Yesterday, LeBron was in Las Vegas where the Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns in the preseason. During the postgame press conference, LeBron spoke about Vegas and how he would love to own an expansion team in the city. LeBron even made a plea to Adam Silver, telling the commish that he wants that squad whenever it materializes.

“I want the team here, Adam,” LeBron said “Thank you. I would love to bring a team here at some point. That would be amazing.”

The NBA has spoken about expanding to Vegas and Seattle within the next five years. This would be huge for the league, and we’re sure LeBron will be at the top of the league’s list when it comes to potential ownership groups.