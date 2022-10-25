LeBron James has made it abundantly clear over the last year or so that he wants to be the owner of a new NBA franchise in Las Vegas. The league has said that if the expansion were to happen today, they would go to Vegas and Seattle. Of course, that has not yet taken place, although the league is very much aware of LeBron’s new desire.

Recently, Adam Silver was on NBA Today where he spoke to host Malika Andrews about the potential for expansion. Silver noted that the league isn’t prioritizing it right now as they just want to get through the collective bargaining agreement. That said, Silver loves to see players like LeBron wanting to stay involved with the league after their retirement.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

“I think its very healthy for the league when you have sort of this life-cycle of players moving into management, potentially moving into ownership,” Silver said. “Obviously Michael Jordan is the owner of Charlotte…its great for the ecosystem. I’m thrilled that LeBron aspires to be an NBA team owner one day. Las Vegas specifically will make a great location for a franchise one day. We have the WNBA team there, the Aces, that obviously just won the championship.”

Earlier this month, LeBron James directly appealed to Commissioner Adam Silver to have an NBA Team in Vegas. Today, Silver responded: pic.twitter.com/jFqxGqPuKK — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) October 24, 2022

The prospect of expansion is one that should delight NBA fans. A team in Las Vegas would do wonders for the league and bringing a franchise back to Seattle would also be huge.

Hopefully, Silver and company can make this all happen.