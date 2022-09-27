LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers did not have a lot of success last season. They weren’t able to make it to the play-in round, and for the most part, the team was underwhelming on a nightly basis. Russell Westbrook had no chemistry with his teammates, while LeBron and Anthony Davis were consistently injured.

Heading into this season, LeBron and the purple and gold want to turn the tide. They know that they have a contending roster and now is the time to maximize potential before their window disappears. At 37 years old, LeBron knows he needs to make a splash now, or he may never win another title.

During yesterday’s Lakers media day, LeBron talked to reporters about this season and what he hopes to accomplish. After a season of injuries in 2021-22, LeBron is looking to be an iron man this season, which is definitely easier said than done.

“I. gonna focus my game on being available,” he said. “To be available on the floor.”

He's played 55, 67, 45 and 56 games in his 4 Lakers seasons. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 26, 2022

The Lakers absolutely need this kind of availability from LeBron, otherwise, they have virtually no chance of winning anything meaningful this year.

