LeBron James is going into his 20th season in the NBA, and he is ready to show people just how good he still is. Some fans have him as a top-five player in the game right now, while others believe he is hovering around that six or seven spot. Regardless, he can still get it done at a high level which is good news for the Lakers.

Yesterday, the team had its media day and there were some great tidbits from the day. In fact, LeBron even delivered a video message for all of the Lakers fans out there. As you can see down below, James is looking to reclaim the throne this season.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

“I just want to say shoutout to all the Laker faithful,” LeBron said. “Listen, without the Lake Show, we’re nothing. And it is my responsibility, and our responsibility all around here to put on a show for y’all. The arena is going to be lightning in there. It’s going to be showtime all over. It’s going to be high-flying, alley-oops, threes, blocks, charges. Plenty of excitement. Y’all give me that excitement, and I promise I’ll give y’all my excitement. Six is back. King is back. Have my throne ready. Crown going on. You know how we do.”

This should come as a word of warning for the rest of the NBA. LeBron is ready to bring the heat and he will not stop until the Lakers are in a position to contend.

Only time will tell whether or not this Lakers team can overcome last season’s disappointment.