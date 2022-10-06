Klay Thompson is easily one of the greatest shooters in the history of the NBA. While he might be outshined by the likes of Steph Curry, Thompson has made a nice living for himself as the second Splash Brother. His talents have helped lead the Golden State Warriors to four NBA titles, and the dynasty keeps growing stronger.

As you can imagine, Klay’s talents have been praised by a ton of celebrities. When it comes to hip-hop, there is one man in particular who has always sung his praises. That man just so happens to be none other than Drake, who has had some hilarious messages for Thompson, in the past.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Now, Thompson is getting love from a different member of the hip-hop community. In the Instagram story down below, Klay got a DM from none other than Lil Uzi Vert. It was a very short DM as Uzi simply sent him the GOAT emoji. This was seemingly unprompted, but you have to respect Uzi for showing love out of nowhere.

Thompson seemed to appreciate this as well as he wrote “this made my year. Real recognize real, s/o my ninja lil uzi.”

Thompson and his Warriors are looking for their fifth NBA title this year. It is going to be a tough fight, but they have the pieces to make it all happen.