YNW Melly’s mother, Jamie Demons-King, says that the recent report about her son being involved in a prison escape scheme is a lie to tarnish her son’s reputation ahead of jury selection for his upcoming trial. The Florida Sheriff’s Office had accused Melly of being the ringleader of a plot to escape from prison.

“Ok, so I’m at work and I just seen this crazy ass story — first of all, this is just another tactic for them to try to literally tarnish my son’s character and everything,” Demons-King said in a video shared to social media. “They do not want him having attorney visits in person, which will cause for ineffective counsel.”

(Photo by Broward’s Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

From there, she explained that the State has previously attempted to inhibit the rapper’s ability to effectively communicate with his family and legal counsel by taking away his phone calls.

She added: “So when we get ready to pick a jury, hopefully, in the next two weeks, it’s going to be ‘Oh, this kid tried to escape. Oh, this kid tried to do all these things.’ … And it’s all fake because they do not have a case. And it’s still Free Melly until he’s free.”

Melly has been in prison for three years after being charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder in 2019. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Check out Demons-King’s recent social media post below.

YNW Melly’s mother says prison escape story was devised to tarnish rapper's casehttps://t.co/FoC4kxW3kg pic.twitter.com/wVftTRfsWq — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 1, 2022

[Via]