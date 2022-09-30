It feels like there’s a new development weekly in YNW Melly’s case that won’t work in his favor. This week, it’s allegations that he tried to escape prison. The Florida Prison Board accused the rapper of trying to plan a prison break with another inmate.

The Broward County Sheriff’s General Counsel’s Office laid out the allegations after they were laid out in court on Wednesday.

“On April 11, 2022, Broward Sheriff’s Office received a confidential tip regarding inmates Nicholas Lewis and Jamell Demons, both housed in the same unit at the Main Jail, planning an escape from jail by having Demons’ attorney bring in two handcuff keys to aid in the escape. Additional information provided by the source was that Lewis had a shank and drugs,” the statement read, per Complex.

Via HNHH

In response to the accusations, YNW Melly’s mom hit back at prosecutors in an Instagram video. She said that she only caught the headlines while at work. However, she took time to shoot down the theories that her son attempted to break out of prison.

“First of all, this is just another tactic for them to try to literally tarnish my son’s character and everything,” she said. The rapper’s mom believes the recent accusations against her son is part of a strategy for the prosecutors to secure a conviction.

“They do not want him having attorney visits in person, which will cause for ineffective counsel. So, we went to court for that, and they took his phone calls and they have him locked down. They had no evidence whatsoever that his attorneys did anything wrong to prove these accusations but they knew it would get picked up by the media,” she said. “So when we get ready to pick a jury, hopefully, in the next two weeks, it’s going to be ‘Oh, this kid tried to escape. Oh, this kid tried to do all these things.'”

She described all of the recent allegations surrounding Melly’s prison behavior as “fake because they do not have a case.”

“It’s still Free Melly until he’s free,” she concluded.

Check the video below.

[Via]