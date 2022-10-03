New accusations emerged in court last week regarding YNW Melly. The Florida Sheriff’s Office claimed the “Mixed Personalities” artist attempted to breakout of prison with the help of his lawyer.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: YNW Melly attends Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY Celebration on February 08, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for 2wenty 2wenty Music)

In a recent video published on Akademiks’s Instagram page, Melly seemingly fired back at the allegations against him. The short message, via phone call, primarily consisted of Melly expressing his faith in God.

“I just wanna let all my fans know that God is real and Jesus is real, you know what I’m saying? He has anointed my head with oil, you feel me? He has cleansed my soul.”

The rapper continued, “He has blessed me to really see the reason y’all love me, the reason everybody loves my music, is because of God. He gave me that gift. He is the reason I’m coming home – nobody else.”

“I love y’all, and I love y’all so much. I thank God for all of y’all every day. Thank y’all, just keep me in your prayers. Amen,” he concluded.

YNW Melly’s mother previously shot down the allegations that he attempted to break out of prison with another incarcerated person. She explained how it was an attempt to tarnish his character before the jury selection.

“They do not want him having attorney visits in person, which will cause for ineffective counsel. So, we went to court for that, and they took his phone calls and they have him locked down. They had no evidence whatsoever that his attorneys did anything wrong to prove these accusations but they knew it would get picked up by the media,” she said. “So when we get ready to pick a jury, hopefully, in the next two weeks, it’s going to be ‘Oh, this kid tried to escape. Oh, this kid tried to do all these things.’”

The Broward County Sheriff’s General Counsel’s Office laid out the allegations in a statement. The Sheriff’s General Counel accused Melly’s lawyer of facilitating the escape by bringing two handcuff keys. However, they found nothing when searching Melly’s cell.

We’ll continue to keep you up to speed on any new developments in YNW Melly’s case.