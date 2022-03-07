YNW Melly and his manager nearly denied Kanye West a feature on "Mixed Personalities." During a conversation with Akademiks on Off The Record, YNW Melly's manager, 100KTRack, revealed that he and Melly were reluctant to add Ye to the 2x platinum single. Track explained that he, Melly, and Ye were in the studio for a few hours during the Jesus Is King era when "Mixed Personalities" started playing. Immediately, Kanye requested a feature on the song.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

"We play 'Mixed Personalities' and he goes crazy. He's like, 'Bruh! This is me! This is Ye! This is Kanye! This Is Yeezy! This is me!" Track recalled Kanye telling him and Melly in the studio. He recounted that he and Melly were excited at Kanye's response to the record but swiftly told Kanye that he couldn't jump on the record because they've planned to release it as the lead single off of We All Shine.

"I was like, 'Nah, Ye, you can't even jump on this,'" he said before breaking down that he, Melly, and Ye were in the studio for hours vibing before they even played that record. At that point, the video was planned, along with its release. Track suggested that the process of adding Ye to the song, getting it cleared, and finalizing the video would've delayed their plans. He added that they were less than a month away from the album's release, too. However, he was prepared to allow Ye to choose any other single to jump on, if he wanted to.

"At this point, I'm like, bruh, I'll play more music. He said, 'Nah, Track. Nah, nah, I'm not gonna lie, whatever I need to do, I'll get it done,'" he explained. "He said, 'Look, Track. Ain't no managers -- nothing. Take my number.' I get his number, he text me, like, 'I'mma do it,'" Track continued, adding that he demanded Kanye appear in the music video, as well, if he wants to be on the song that badly.

"The way [Ye] came back around, he acted like Melly was the Kanye and he stood on business, got it cleared... Even producers, the big boys that trying to take points. I'm like, 'Nah, bruh. We ain't doing that. That's my producer. I rock with this producer. Give him the right points.' The man did everything I wanted him to do it," he explained.

Check the full clip below.