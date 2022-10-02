Shaquille O’Neal says that he’s willing to team up with Jeff Bezos to purchase the Phoenix Suns. Speaking with TMZ, earlier this week, Shaq explained that he can’t compete with the Amazon founder to buy the team outright.

“Nobody on this planet can compete with Big Man JB,” Shaq told the outlet. “Because you know what? I just ordered 50 things off Amazon today. Big Man JB got that money coming in!”

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Pepsi Stronger Together)

“If he wants me on board, I would gladly like to talk to him,” he added. “But, as far as trying to own a whole team by myself, and go up against — let me tell you something, I’m scared of Big Man JB. Shaq O’Neal is scared of Big Man JB!”

O’Neal played for the Suns from 2008–2009.

The Phoenix Suns are up for sale after owner Robert Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million after an independent investigation found he had exhibited racist and misogynistic behavior.

In the wake of the report, several NBA players came forward to say that Sarver should be terminated as a league owner, while PayPal threatened to not renew its partnership with the Suns.

Check out O’Neal’s interview with TMZ here.

[Via]