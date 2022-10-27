Just a couple of months ago, Robert Sarver was outed for being a racist, a sexist, and everything in between. The Phoenix Suns owner had been the subject of an investigation for months, and when the results came back, it wasn’t looking good for him. It was made clear that Sarver had done some unconscionable things in the team’s front office, and it led to quite a bit of outrage.

The NBA fined Sarver and also hit him with a suspension. In the end, however, Sarver opted to just sell the team altogether following some public pressure. Sarver is still looking for a buyer, and as you can imagine, there are numerous people out there who are thinking of getting their hands on this team. For instance, people like Shaq and Jeff Bezos have been linked to the franchise.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Now, however, it seems as though there is another big name being linked to the Suns. That name just so happens to be Barack Obama. This news comes from the mouth of Bill Simmons, who spoke to Charles Barkley about the upcoming sale of the Suns. Simmons was told by a source close to the situation that Obama is involved with one of the potential ownership groups. If Obama does get a piece of the team, Simmons believes he would immediately become the face of the franchise.

“I heard Obama’s involved in one of the groups,” Simmons said. “That’s the one guy I feel like, they would make him the actual face, and the money guys would be so happy to have him at the front that they would just be like, ‘Cool.’”

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Buying an NBA franchise is not easy as there are always going to be richer people who want in. Recently, the Denver Broncos were sold to a multi-billionaire, and there was no shortage of interest in that sale.

The Suns’ upcoming sale is still a developing story across the league, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.

