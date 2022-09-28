LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back at training camp where they are looking to improve upon their disastrous campaign from last season. As we have already reported, all of the Lakers’ players seem to be in good spirits, and they even engaged in a three-point contest which is certainly going to improve everyone’s percentages over the long haul.

It has also been a good time for LeBron and his teammates to talk to the media. They have a lot to discuss right now, and fans of the team want to know what the team’s headspace is right now, especially when you consider all of the dramatic trade rumors from the recent offseason.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Luckily for LeBron, he got to experience some lighthearted media sessions. For example, in the clip below, you can see James doing a rapid-fire interview with some fluffy questions. In fact, one of those questions was “who was your favorite player growing up.”

Many fans would expect LeBron to say the name of a basketball player here. Michael Jordan would certainly come to mind for a lot of fans but in the end, LeBron went in a completely different direction. Instead, he said baseball superstar Ken Griffey Jr., who was a dominant force in his era.

LeBron James was QUICK with his answer of “Who was your favorite player growing up?”@KingJames / The Kid from Akron 🤝 The Kid pic.twitter.com/V1DPnq1hog — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) September 28, 2022

You can’t blame LeBron for going off the board, especially since MJ is played out at as an answer. You have to give LeBron props for being different.