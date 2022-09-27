There has been nothing but drama unfolding on every social media platform today. Over on Twitter, Cardi B and Akbar V have been engaged in a war of words, and it looks as if 50 Cent may have ruffled the feathers of Daphne Joy, the mother of his son, Sire.

Rumors began swirling that Daphne was with Sean “Diddy” Combs at the iHeart Radio Awards, and after photos circulated, Fif couldn’t help but poke the bear. “Oh sh*t, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy,” he wrote on Instagram.

He continued, “Lol [crying laughing emojis] Remember what I told you the other day, these b!tche’s be crazy. SMH.”

The world doesn’t regularly receive updates from Daphne Joy or even any hint that she’s paying the gossip any mind, especially considering these rumors about ongoing with Diddy aren’t exactly new. However, after seeing 50 Cent’s post, she emerged with a statement.

“I hate speaking about my private life on social media. But I feel it needs to be addressed,” she began. “I’m so tired of my narrative being what it is. I was in a 2 year relationship 10+ years ago and out of the relationship God blessed me with a beautiful healthy baby boy. Although my child’s father and I parted ways, I shifted my focus on my sons well being emotionally, spiritually, and everything in between.”

She said she’s dealt with her healing “privately,” and all she wants is “to be happy and be left alone.”

“When I finally show a glimpse of my happiness, I feel I’m attacked for on it,” she continued. “I’m so tired of defending my character, being pre judged and constantly being Villainized.”

Read through it in its entirety below.