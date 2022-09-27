DJ Akademiks’ long list of beefs with artists ranges from pioneers to the current generation of heavy hitters. Earlier this week, the media personality caused a stir over his disparaging comments toward hip hop trailblazers, causing legends like LL Cool J and Russell Simmons to address him via social media. Not so shortly after, the 31-year old YouTuber caught the attention of T.I. and Toya Wright after calling out Reginae Carter over her relationship with Ar’mon Warren.

MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: TV personality Reginae Carter during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

“I would love to have a word with Akademiks. I put a call out to him; hopefully we can communicate our way to a positive resolution,” Tip said in a video. On Monday (Septmeber 26), Ak stopped by Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club to address all of the chaos surrounding his name, and even apologized for some of his comments.

In the interview, Ak also addressed his former beef with Meek Mill, revealing that 21 Savage helped them burry the hatchet. “21 Savage did something I thought was very dope. He gave me this explanation, he’s like, ‘When two friends are going at it, if it goes far enough, you got to pick a side.’ He basically said, it was getting to a point where he was going to be forced [to pick sides].”

The Off The Record podcast host continued, “He put us on the phone, and I gotta salute to Meek ‘cause I don’t think a younger Meek Mill would have been on the phone. I think Meek has shown a little bit of growth. We did have a real conversation.” As for where his relationship with the Expensive Pain star lies now, Akademiks revealed that in their phone conversation, both parties agreed, “Let’s stop the petty bs to each other. And if we’re not going to go all the way with it, let’s build toward something that could be amicable.”

See what else DJ Akademics had to say in the full interview below.