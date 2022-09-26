Michael Jackson was able to achieve countless impressive accolades throughout his decades-spanning career, but even with all the awards, titles, tours, and his ever-rising celebrity status, he still didn’t accomplish all that he had planned before his life was tragically cut short at the age of 50 in his Los Angeles home.

TMZ caught up with “Angel” singer Akon in New York City earlier this month, at which time the 49-year-old recording artist revealed that he and the King of Pop had big plans to bring the power of music to Africa’s education system years ago.

Popular American musician Michael Jackson (1958 – 2009) waves during the filming of the long-form music video for his song ‘Bad,’ directed by Martin Scorcese, New York, New York, 1987. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

According to Ak, he and MJ wanted to supply students not only with instruments to help them tell their stories, but also the infrastructure and industry success necessary to help them rise to the top.

Jackson and his friend discussed at length the undiscovered talent living in Africa, and ways in which they could use their resources to allow their stars to shine.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 26: Singer Akon attends the 2016 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, the “Smooth Criminal” hitmaker passed away in 2009 after going into cardiac arrest due to a fatal combination of drugs given to him by his personal doctor. He and Akon, of course, never got to bring their dreams to fruition – but the latter is still doing all that he can to make it happen on his own.

While chatting with TMZ, Akon also took a moment to speak on his late friend’s tarnished reputation, pointing out that his intended acts of musical goodwill in Africa prove what kind of person he really was.

Check out the full interview below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.