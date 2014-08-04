Photo: Kanye West Brings North West To Studio

Photo by Chelsea Lauren - Getty Images
Kanye West and North West hit the studio together. Will North show up on her father's new album?

We know Kanye West has been working on a new album, as he recently revealed to GQ the name of the first single off the LP, "All Day." We even received a leaked snippet of "All Day" over the weekend. As we anxiously await any more details/news/music about Kanye's seventh studio album, his wifey, Kim Kardashian, has made sure to keep her Instagram popping by posting a photo of Ye and daughter North West vibing in the studio together.

Reports say that the couple has hired a body double for North West to throw off paparazzi, but we can (hopefully) assume this is the real North West sitting in her father's lap, with what has become her signature dumbfounded (yet extremely cute) look.

