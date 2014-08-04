Photo: Kanye West Brings North West To Studio

We know Kanye West has been working on a new album, as he recently revealed to GQ the name of the first single off the LP, "All Day." We even received a leaked snippet of "All Day" over the weekend. As we anxiously await any more details/news/music about Kanye's seventh studio album, his wifey, Kim Kardashian, has made sure to keep her Instagram popping by posting a photo of Ye and daughter North West vibing in the studio together.