At this point, we're going to need 21 Savage to take a trip to the recording studio to formally belt out his vocals for an R&B-laced album. The seeds have been planted, the people have spoken, and 21 Savage is reciprocating. Clearly, this man wants us to beg him to drop a cover album of his favorite slow jams. We've seen him hit the 'gram time and time again with blacked-out videos of himself singing along to Aaliyah, Boys II Men, and other classics. This time, he hit us with some more magic, singing along to Alicia Keys and dropping a rendition of "You Don't Know My Name" so wondrous that we really need the full version.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Tagging Alicia Keys in his post, the Atlanta-based rapper told her that he wants to inherit her talent. "I wish I could sing like you," wrote Savage as his caption next to a laughing emoji, knowing full-well how ridiculous he sounds. Hearing him try to reach that high falsetto will bring a tear to your eye -- we're just not saying whether you'll be crying from joy or laughter.

We previously published an entire piece about 21 Savage's love affair with R&B, marking it a major evolution of today's "gangster rapper." Revisit that article here and check out Sav's beautiful voice below.