One person who isn't afraid to cut up on social media and give a few laughs to his friends and fans is 21 Savage. The rapper is known for sharing chuckle-worthy video clips, especially those that R&B related. Often, he's belting out classic songs from his favorite artists, but in a recent Instagram upload, Savage wanted to show off his dance skills.

The 26-year-old rapper shared a video of himself swinging, hopping, and bopping along to the remix of "At Your Best" by Aaliyah. He looks to be inside of a tour bus trying to occupy his time as wisely as possible, and if you're a fan of R&B like Savage, then grooving to Aaliyah is your best bet. The song was obviously added after the video was cut together and created, but the recognition of the late singer is still appreciated.

His decision to use one of her songs may be because it was recently announced that the famed international wax museum Madame Tussauds would finally add a figure of the Princess of R&B to its collection. The lifelike Aaliyah statue will reportedly make its way to the museum's Las Vegas location later on this month. They've had some hits and misses, so hopefully, they'll be able to create a likeness that will do the singer justice.