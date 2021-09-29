21 Savage is the latest guest to appear on DJ Akademiks' new podcast Off The Record, where he discussed a slew of hot topics. The Atlanta rapper spoke about his loyalty to Drake and why he wouldn't have accepted a spot on Kanye West's DONDA album, people in his hometown thinking Future is a bigger artist than Drake, and more. The episode is officially out now after a couple of teasers, and he's diving into a lot of interesting conversations that we'll highlight below.

Referring to Atlanta as an "untouchable" music city, Savage called for a unique Verzuz battle, but he doesn't want to be the only one participating. He suggested a Verzuz face-off of Atlanta artists against every other city in the world, which would basically be impossible to organize, but theoretically, it would be very entertaining.

Savage and Ak also spoke about the blogger's beef with Meek Mill, touching on Savage's own encounter with 6ix9ine and drawing parallels between their two situations. Speaking about how 6ix9ine was spotted at one of Savage's club performances in Miami a few months ago, Savage and his manager explained that they had no idea that the admitted snitch was present, and if they would have seen him, they just would have laughed and gone another way.



After Rich The Kid's walk-out moment last week, it's looking like DJ Akademiks' new podcast is shaping up to be one of the most entertaining shows on Spotify. Check out our recent interview with Ak here, and be sure to check out his talk with 21 Savage about Meek Mill, 6ix9ine, and more below.