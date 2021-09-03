DJ Akademiks went at Meek Mill during his latest Twitch live stream, demanding that the Philadelphia rapper release new music and stop waiting for features. Later in the stream, he fell asleep while listening to Drake's new album, Certified Lover Boy.

"Meek Mills stop waiting for 20 n****s to give you a feature to drop an album," Akademiks said in front of his audience. "Drake ain't drop a single before dropping an album. Are you going drop a song with you and Uzi? Oh wait, we like Uzi, we don't like you. You gonna drop a song with you and Durk and Baby? What about dropping a song with just you? Why not? My favorite rapper don't need another n*gga to make his song go lit. You know what he do, he get on a song and he do it himself."



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Akademiks went on to demand Mill stops using features altogether for his next album: "Meek stop using features, how much do you want to bet until you get a Drake or Roddy Ricch feature ... you can't drop an album. You can't drop a single without a feature ... You talking all that gang sh*t ... [Drake] been giving you stimulus packages, but he don't need you. You a n***a who ain't lit no more. You a 35 year old n***a trying to rap like he's 17."

Earlier this summer, Mill labeled Akademiks a "bum ass n***a."

Check out the clip from Akademiks' stream below.

