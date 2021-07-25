Tekashi 6ix9ine has continued to keep up his trolling ways in an attempt to reproduce the type of viral content that helped put him on. Though it did work for a while, plenty of his adversaries have opted out of responding to 6ix9ine, even when he disrespects family members. Over the past few months, Tekashi 6ix9ine has continued to antagonizeMeek Mill. Though Meek did play a significant role in their initial back-and-forth, the Philly rapper hasn't said anything recently.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

While most rappers are in Miami this weekend for Rolling Loud festivities, it looks like 6ix9ine was largely trying to catch a vibe. He was spotted in the club where 21 Savage was performing the other night. Though he was largely in the cut alongside his manager and a few others, fans caught footage of 6ix9ine vibing out to a few songs including Nav's "Tap." The rapper was cheesing from ear-to-ear when he was singing along to Meek's verse on the record. It seems that 6ix9ine is willing to overlook his issue with Meek for the sake of a good time.

Though 6ix9ine's career has dwindled, it's possible that we might see him jump into the recent trend of celebrity boxing matches. The rapper has been training and already received a challenge to enter the ring from Jake Paul.

Check out the clip of Tekashi 6ix9ine below.