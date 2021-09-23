DJ Akademiks' new podcast Off The Record started off with a bang this week. The media personality is pivoting into the world of podcasting and he's setting his sights on having the most entertaining podcast ever. The show kicked off by taking a step in that direction, commencing with a walk-out from Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid.

Throughout DJ Akademiks' line of questioning, he asked Rich The Kid about his relationship with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and how they got so close. He also spoke about their collaborative project, as well as Rich's feud with another artist, possibly Lil Uzi Vert. However, Rich was visibly upset about some of the questions and how they weren't speaking about his new music, his skateboard model, and other current happenings in his career. His impatient responses got shorter and shorter and when Ak started asking about all of the drama that surrounds Rich's life, including a recent home invasion, the rapper stormed off the set.



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

"I'ma ask everything that got to be asked," said Akademiks about the walk-off moment. "I'm actually surprised that Rich really came here."

This was quite the way for Ak to get started. During his recent interview with HNHH, Ak spoke about what he plans to accomplish with his podcast, upcoming guests that we can expect, and much more. Check that out here.