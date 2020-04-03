It's been a pretty wild time if you're Young Chop right now. Apparently, the producer is going through it, and he's been taking out his frustrations on social media, specifically targeting artists like Meek Mill and 21 Savage-- and this morning, Mike WiLL Made It was added to his nemesis list.

21 Savage already issued a proper response to Chop, and he wasn't mad, rather he should empathy with a side of shade to the producer who, according to Meek Mill, is having mental struggles. 21 wrote on Instagram "Make sure y'all go get his tape when it drop cuz he need da clout and pray for him cuz he done lost his mind."

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Now, during a Instagram Live session with his fans this morning, 21 expanded his response to Chop, and opened it up to anyone who's ever accused him of being a "b*tch."

He starts, "I want y'all to go do your research now, don't just take my word for it, in my five years of rapping have I ever been slapped, punched, kicked, robbed, shot at, has anybody ever took my chain, anything? 5 years now? Have y'all ever heard of any altercation of 21 Savage being a victim? Have y'all ever heard of 21 being victimized?"

21 continues, "Never, never, never, never...So where do all this "he a bitch" shit come from? What have I done to be labelled a bitch or a scary n*gga?" Of course, fans assumed this was directed at Chop, but 21 added, "This apply to everybody. I ain't directing this to one person, this apply to everybody that feel like I'm a bitch. Where do y'all get this idea from?"

"5 years, and my shit ain't never decline, my shit always been on the up, since the first mixtape I dropped. These are all facts," he tells his followers.

As the Live session went on, 21 riffed with fans as he laid back on his couch, with a vape pen in hand. He talked about "Yessirski" and staying clean, revealing he doesn't do any drugs any more, he just uses his vape pen.

If video becomes available of the Instagram Live session, we'll add it here. Stay tuned.