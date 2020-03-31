Young Chop is going through it right now. Hopefully, this man is able to get some help because, for the last week, he has been acting out of pocket by attacking some of the most reputable artists and businessmen in the rap game on social media. From Meek Mill to 21 Savage, Diddy to Jay-Z, and plenty of others, the producer has been wyling out all over Instagram.

The most recent instance of his foolish behavior continues his issues with Meek Mill, who he previously referred to as a "scary n***a."

Revealing that his initial post about the Philadelphia rapper was removed for violating Instagram's guidelines, Young Chop suggests that Meek Mill reported the post to the social media authorities, thereby snitching on him.

"@meekmill you a bitch," wrote Chop as his caption.

In other Young Chop-related news, the producer allegedly leaked his own sex tape on Instagram earlier this week, removing it shortly after but not before people got the post notification.

We don't expect this to be the end for Young Chop and Meek Mill. If Meek is smart, he will refrain from commenting further on this because, let's face it, he doesn't need to stoop to that level.

Check out the latest installment in this beef below.