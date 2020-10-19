21 Savage & Metro Boomin's "Savage Mode II" Gets Chopped & Screwed

Chopped and Screwed consists of way more than just slowing down a song and adding reverb to it. The sound, which is representative of Houston's storied hip-hop scene, has been around for decades.

DJ Screw is perhaps best known for his involvement in the movement, but dozens of other producers and artists have made big steps in the sub-genre. Most recently, Houston's very own Don Toliver got the Chopped and Screwed treatment on his Heaven Or Hell album. The remixed version of the project was generally well-liked and, this week, it was announced that OG Ron C was laying down some work on Savage Mode II, the chart-topping new album from 21 Savage and Metro Boomin.

The Chopped Not Slopped remix of the album is officially available now and, while it's very different from the original release, it's more of an experience. If you're nostalgic for the Chopped And Screwed sound, this will bring you there.

The album has been performing extremely well, sliding to #2 this week with Pop Smoke returning to the top spot.

Listen to the new remixed version of Savage Mode II and let us know if you're feeling it.

Tracklist:

1. Purple Savage Mode II Intro [ChopNotSlop Remix]

2. Many Men [ChopNotSlop Remix]

3. Runnin [ChopNotSlop Remix]

4. My Dawg [ChopNotSlop Remix]

5. Snitches & Rats [ChopNotSlop Remix] (feat. Young Nudy)

6. Glock In My Lap [ChopNotSlop Remix]

7. Slidin [ChopNotSlop Remix]

8. Brand New Draco [ChopNotSlop Remix]

9. No Opp Left Behind [ChopNotSlop Remix]

10. Steppin On N***as [ChopNotSlop Remix]

11. Mr. Right Now [ChopNotSlop Remix] (feat. Drake)

12. Rich N***a Sh*t [ChopNotSlop Remix] (feat. Young Thug)

13. RIP Luv [ChopNotSlop Remix]

14. Said N Done [ChopNotSlop Remix]