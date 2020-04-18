Don Toliver Comes Through With Hypnotic "Heaven Or Hell" CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX Album

Perhaps one of the best albums of the year thus far came courtesy of up and coming Houston artist Don Toliver. His project, Heaven Or Hell, dropped last month and has already received quite a bit of critical acclaim thanks to his dark melodies and phenomenal songwriting ability.

Now, Toliver is teaming up with Houston legends DJ Candlestick and OG Ron C & The Chopstars for a special CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX version of his album. As you can hear, each song features a hypnotic, woozy sound that is characteristic of most chopped and screwed projects. If you're looking for something that pays homage to the sounds of Houston, this is certainly the way to go.

Let us know which remix is your favorite, in the comments below.

Tracklist

1. Heaven or Hell Intro - CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX

2. Euphoria ft. Travis Scott & Kaash Paige - CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX

3. Cardigan - CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX

4. After Party - CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX

5. Wasted - CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX

6. Can't Feel My Legs - CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX

7. Candy - CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX

8. Company - CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX

9. Had Enough ft. Quavo & Offset - CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX

10. Spacceship ft. Sheck Wes - CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX

11. No Photos - CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX

12. No Idea - CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX