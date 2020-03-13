Don Toliver Delivers His Debut Album "Heaven Or Hell" Ft. Travis Scott, Quavo, Offset & More

He was applauded for his performance on the JACKBOYS compilation, and now Don Toliver has returned with his debut studio album Heaven or Hell. The 25-year-old Cactus Jack Records stand-out dropped off his 11-track offering on Friday (March 13) and fans couldn't be more excited. For the bulk of the record, Don Toliver stands alone outside of a few features that include Kaash Paige, Offset, Quavo, Sheck Wes, and Travis Scott.

Toliver recently visited Sway in the Morning to chat about his new album and rising career. During the discussion, Toliver praised his Cactus Jack crew for being a solid unit. "We are a collective here to uplift each other," he said. "We all kinda give each other advice, pointers, and Travis for sure is very hands-on when it comes to creative direction. Like, ideas I might have." Check out Don Toliver's Heaven or Hell and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Heaven or Hell Intro

2. Euphoria ft. Travis Scott & Kaash Paige

3. Cardigan

4. After Party

5. Wasted

6. Can't Feel My Legs

7. Candy

8. Company

9. Had Enough ft. Quavo & Offset

10. Spacceship ft. Sheck Wes

11. No Photos

12. No Idea