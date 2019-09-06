Ghostface Killah Drops "Ghostface Killahs" Exclusively On His Webstore

"Ghostface Killahs" is available, but only to those loyal to house Stark.

When Ghostface speaks, you listen. It's as simple as that. A legendary emcee boasting both a stellar musical catalog and hip-hop's most storied vernacular, Ghostface has consistently established himself as one of the game's top tier lyricists. Now, he's officially delivered his new album (technically speaking) Ghostface Killahs, a project which has already birthed a pair of ridiculously hard singles like "Conditioning."

Unfortunately for all the streamers out there, the waiting game is still in the cards. As of today, the album is exclusively available on Ghost's online store until next Friday. On the 13th, the project will transition to streaming services in full; should you want to listen to Ghostface Killahs right now, however, you'll need to cough up some dough.

For those boasting less familiarity about the project, be sure to check out the tracklist below. A few Wu-Tang veterans are holding it down accordingly, but for the most part, Ghost is operating as a lone wolf. Are you interested in supporting the one and only Tony Starks?

TRACKLIST:

1. Killah Intro
2. Me, Denny & Darryl f. Method Man & Cappadonna
3. Burner To Burner f. Inspectah Deck & Cappadonna
4. Flex f. Harley
5. News Report (Skit)
6. Conditioning
7. Fly Everything f. Sun God & Shawn Wigs
8. Party Over Here
9. Pistol Smoke f. Solomon Childs
10. Revolution (Skit)
11. New World f. Eamon
12. Waffles & Ice Cream f. Cappadonna
13. The Chase f. Sun God
14. Soursop f. Masta Killa, Harley & Solomon Childs


Mitch Findlay
Mitch Findlay is a writer and hip-hop journalist based in Montreal. Resident old head by default. Enjoys writing Original Content about music, albums, lyrics, and rap history. His favorite memories include interviewing J.I.D and EarthGang at the "Revenge Of The Dreamers 3" studio sessions in Atlanta and receiving a phone call from Dr. Dre. In his spare time he makes horror movies.
