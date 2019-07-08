Ghostface Killah Kicks Off New Album With Cinematic "Conditioning"

At this point, Ghostface Killah has cemented himself as one of the game's best - and indisputably most original - lyricists. The Wu-Tang legend has been putting in work for nearly thirty years, and today, Ghost-Deini has unleashed a new single from his upcoming GhostfaceKillahs project. With the album set to arrive in August, Ghost has kicked things off with a cinematic visual drop for "Conditioning," which finds him taking to a woodwind-fuelled instrumental, exploring new sonic territory in the process. Insofar as the bars go, Ghost raps like he has yet to lose a step, sounding focused in his delivery and imaginative in his depictions of violence.

Not only did Ghost go all-out with the track, but he also strung together an elaborate and highly cinematic heist film, in which he holds it down as the antihero. Opting to go "mask off," instead rocking a Juggalo-esque getup, Ghost coldly quarterbacks a robbery with no shortage of violent efficiency. "Ayo my moms never knew that she was nursing a wolf," he spits, surrounded by fine ladies. "And I wrote this on 9/11 covered in soot." Don't sleep on the latest from Starks, otherwise, he'll come a-knocking.

Quotable Lyrics

Goose coats, yachts, diving off of big boats

My bitch pedicured up with a sick throat

So cold, making you stutter

I-I-I c-c-c-can't believe Ghost is still gutter