The nominees have been announced for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
We're not entirely sure how these nominations were devised but, from looking at the list for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, it's safe to say a good portion of these choices is unrepresentative of the current music landscape.
Still, the Billboard Music Awards set out to celebrate artists that have over-exceeded in the last year (or two-three years according to these nominations).
Billboard has just announced their list of nominees for the upcoming ceremony, which was pushed back to October because of the pandemic, and it's looking very pop-oriented, despite hip-hop running the charts for the entirety of this year.
The Top Artist category should probably include names like Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, and others. Instead, it names the Jonas Brothers, Khalid, and Billie Eilish, who have really not released much music at all in 2020.
Even worse, the Top Billboard 200 Album nomination list literally does not contain an album that was released this year. Ariana Grande is nominated for Thank U, Next, which dropped in February 2019. Billie Eilish's debut album, which was fantastic, by the way, is also nominated despite coming out in March 2019.
While hip-hop fans may find themselves frustrated at this list, it's still a huge feat for any artist to earn this type of recognition from Billboard, one of the most prominent forces in the industry.
Check out the full list of nominations below.
Top Artist
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 200 Album
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish
Lover, Taylor Swift
Free Spirit, Khalid
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
Top Hot 100 Song
"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi
"bad guy," Billie Eilish
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"Señorita," Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Top Male Artist
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Top New Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Song Sales Artist
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Radio Songs Artist
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Top Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Top Touring Artist
Elton John
Metallica
Pink
Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Top R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Beyonce
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Top R&B Tour
B2K
Janet Jackson
Khalid
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Juice Wrld
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Top Rap Male Artist
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Country Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Male Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Female Artist
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour
Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George Strait
Top Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour
Elton John
Metallica
Rolling Stones
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Avicii
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Illenium
Marshmello
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Hillsong UNITED
Kanye West
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs
Sunday Service Choir
Kanye West
Top Soundtrack
Aladdin
Descendants 3
Frozen II
K-12, Melanie Martinez
The Dirt, Motley Crue
Top R&B Album
Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyonce
Changes, Justin Bieber
Indigo, Chris Brown
Free Spirit, Khalid
Over It, Summer Walker
Top Rap Album
Kirk, DaBaby
Death Race For Love, Juice Wrld
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch
So Much Fun, Young Thug
Top Country Album
Experiment, Kane Brown
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
GIRL, Maren Morris
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
If I Know Me, Morgan Wallen
Top Rock Album
III, The Lumineers
We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
Fear Inoculum, Tool
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Top Latin Album
Oasis, J Balvin and Bad Bunny
Gangalee, Farruko
11:11, Maluma
Utopia, Romeo Santos
Suenos, Sech