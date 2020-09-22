We're not entirely sure how these nominations were devised but, from looking at the list for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, it's safe to say a good portion of these choices is unrepresentative of the current music landscape.

Still, the Billboard Music Awards set out to celebrate artists that have over-exceeded in the last year (or two-three years according to these nominations). 

Billboard has just announced their list of nominees for the upcoming ceremony, which was pushed back to October because of the pandemic, and it's looking very pop-oriented, despite hip-hop running the charts for the entirety of this year.

The Top Artist category should probably include names like Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, and others. Instead, it names the Jonas Brothers, Khalid, and Billie Eilish, who have really not released much music at all in 2020. 

Even worse, the Top Billboard 200 Album nomination list literally does not contain an album that was released this year. Ariana Grande is nominated for Thank U, Next, which dropped in February 2019. Billie Eilish's debut album, which was fantastic, by the way, is also nominated despite coming out in March 2019. 

While hip-hop fans may find themselves frustrated at this list, it's still a huge feat for any artist to earn this type of recognition from Billboard, one of the most prominent forces in the industry.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

Top Artist

Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Album

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish
Lover, Taylor Swift
Free Spirit, Khalid
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone 
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande 

Top Hot 100 Song

"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi 
"bad guy," Billie Eilish 
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus 
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"Señorita," Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Top Male Artist

DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco

Top New Artist

DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Post Malone 
Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis Scott

Top Song Sales Artist

Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist

Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone

Top Social Artist

BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande

Top Touring Artist

Elton John
Metallica
Pink
Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown
Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyonce
Lizzo
Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour

B2K
Janet Jackson
Khalid

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby
Juice Wrld
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch

Top Rap Male Artist

DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett

Top Country Male Artist

Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

Top Country Tour

Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George Strait

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour

Elton John
Metallica
Rolling Stones

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Avicii
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Illenium
Marshmello

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Hillsong UNITED
Kanye West

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs
Sunday Service Choir
Kanye West

Top Soundtrack

Aladdin
Descendants 3
Frozen II
K-12, Melanie Martinez
The Dirt, Motley Crue

Top R&B Album

Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyonce
Changes, Justin Bieber
Indigo, Chris Brown
Free Spirit, Khalid
Over It, Summer Walker

Top Rap Album

Kirk, DaBaby
Death Race For Love, Juice Wrld
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch
So Much Fun, Young Thug

Top Country Album

Experiment, Kane Brown
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
GIRL, Maren Morris
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
If I Know Me, Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Album

III, The Lumineers
We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
Fear Inoculum, Tool
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Top Latin Album

Oasis, J Balvin and Bad Bunny
Gangalee, Farruko
11:11, Maluma
Utopia, Romeo Santos
Suenos, Sech

[via]