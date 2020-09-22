2020 Billboard Music Awards
- AnticsKanye West Thanks & Shades Billboard Music Awards In Same BreathKanye West claims he wasn't invited to the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, thanking and shading them in a single tweet.ByAlex Zidel1.6K Views
- AnticsSaweetie Lowkey Annoyed By Quavo & Post Malone BBMA Meet-UpSaweetie just wants Quavo to get back home following the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.ByAlex Zidel74.9K Views
- MusicKanye West Wins 4 Christian & Gospel Awards At "BBMAs"The rapper won big at the awards ceremony for his "Jesus is King" project.ByErika Marie3.2K Views
- MusicPost Malone Wins Big At "BBMAs": Complete List Of Winners & PerformancesLil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Kanye West, and Khalid also took home multiple awards.ByErika Marie3.8K Views
- MusicKiller Mike Accepts First-Ever Billboard Change Maker Award With Message To YouthThe rapper had his wife by his side as he stated that this award was for both of them.ByErika Marie1.9K Views
- TVDoja Cat Sizzles In Sexy Broadway-Inspired "BBMA" Medley PerformanceShe may have not been nominated this year, but that didn't stop Doja from giving it her all.ByErika Marie37.5K Views
- MusicJohn Legend Dedicates Emotional "BBMA" Performance To Wife Chrissy TeigenThe Billboard Music Awards performance is the singer's first since he and his wife lost their baby boy.ByErika Marie2.2K Views
- MusicDoja Cat Snubbed In BBMA Nominations, Fans Are OutragedDoja Cat's fans are going to bat for her, calling out the Billboard Music Awards for failing to nominate her despite her huge year.ByAlex Zidel4.1K Views
- Music2020 Billboard Music Awards: Full List Of NominationsThe nominees have been announced for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.ByAlex Zidel2.5K Views