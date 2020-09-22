Steve Harvey and Celebrity Family Feud are back on the air and fans of Atlanta hip-hop will need to tune in this week to see two of the greats battle it out.

Teasing his appearance on the show, 2 Chainz revealed that he'll be going up against Big Boi to see who has the better answers. Their episode will be airing on Thursday, September 24.

"This Thursday @familyfeudabc," wrote 2 Chainz on Instagram. "I just continue growing and growing. Kudzu Toni #SOHELPMEGOD."

Considering the fact that his new album So Help Me God releases that night, we've got to admit that the timing is perfect.

This continues a string of recent media appearances for Tity Boi, who also competed against Rick Ross on Verzuz this summer.

From the looks of the promo pictures, 2 Chainz and his T.R.U. crew, including rappers Worl, Hott LockedN, and more, will be facing off against Big Boi and the Patton Clan.

Who do you think will come out on top? With these two, you can look forward to a viral moment or two. 2 Chainz always makes for good TV.

In the past, we've seen Kanye West, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, and more participate in Celebrity Family Feud. Which family do you really want to see on the show?