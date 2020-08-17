Fresh off of his hits showdown with Rick Ross on Verzuz, 2 Chainz is capitalizing by releasing a brand new album. Announcing the title during his appearance on The Breakfast Club this month, the Atlanta legend has just come through with the release date.

So Help Me God is the name of the upcoming album from 2 Chainz, who has started to tease the project on social media. Taking things a step further, he went and revealed the release date, telling the world that it will be arriving next month.

"SO HELP ME GOD sept 25," wrote Tity Boi on Instagram and Twitter. It's time to circle that date into our calendars, giving us something to look forward to in the month of September.

The rapper's album announcement was made following his battle on Verzuz, which was not well-received by everybody who watched. Many have said that the energy was off, or that it was just really lazy in general. When those critiques made their way to The Breakfast Club interview, 2 Chainz went off, explaining why he and Rick Ross were so unenergetic, claiming that they were just confused about who was actually starting the battle and that through things off.



