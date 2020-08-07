Although last night's Verzuz battle was one for the books, featuring Rick Ross and 2 Chainz playing their biggest hits for hundreds of thousands of people tuning in live, the bout was fairly low-energy. Comparative to some of the others, the two rappers had either smoked too much loud or just seemed like they didn't really give a crap about the outcome.

Well, 2 Chainz has heard your complaints, calling into The Breakfast Club to explain why they seemed lazier than other artists doing the Verzuz challenge.

Responding to Charlamagne Tha God's question about why they were so tense during the face-off, 2 Chainz gave his explanation.

"I think we were probably just trying to feed off of each other trying to see who was gonna go [first] because there was so much respect in the room," says the Atlanta legend. "I was gone go first, they ended up going first and then I started realizing that we were just on some celebration shit so I didn't wanna be too lit. I didn't wanna be too wifi just coming out with... you know what I mean? I rehearsed, I practiced and everything. it meant a lot to me. So, my whole thing was about me really letting people know that I want my roses while I can still smell 'em."

Later on, the rapper gets a little heated over the question of who has the better catalog. When Charlamagne brings it up, 2 Chainz starts yelling for several minutes, justifying his raised tone by claiming he didn't get much sleep.

Watch his appearance on The Breakfast Club below.