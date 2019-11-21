2 Chainz' T.R.U Camp On Meeting The Atlanta Icon & What Makes Them Special

Skooly, Worl, Sleepy Rose and Hott Locked N join us for "Crew Love."

It's generally much more difficult to market a rap group over an individual artist. When you've got a mentor like 2 Chainz though, anything is possible. The man has been around the music industry for such a long time that he knows the ins and outs of getting your songs heard. At this point, we're all well aware of the Atlanta star's brand and his identity. On top of his own releases, you may have seen that Tity Boi is taking more of an executive approach with his T.R.U collective, bringing together some of his favorite up-and-coming artists to create a solid front. We recently had all of his guys in the office to film a new episode of Crew Love, getting to know them personally and seeing what makes them unique.

Made up of Skooly, Sleepy Rose, Worl, Hott Locked N and, of course, 2 Chainz himself, the T.R.U camp is about to impact the world with a hot new compilation album. Already, we've heard some songs from the project and, so far, they sound nice. The Atlanta rappers tell us about how they originally met one another before offering a timeline on their bond with 2 Chainz. As for what makes them special, much of it comes from their respective styles and sounds.

"We got our own sound," says Worl. "We don't sound like nobody." Sleepy Rose chimes in to say that they're all "hard" in their own way. Skooly gets pretty introspective and shows a lot of his personality in this video, telling us that he's afraid of rejection and thus, has difficulty putting himself out there sometimes. On the new album though, he's bound to get pretty personal with us.

Stay tuned for more from the T.R.U gang and check out their collective single below.