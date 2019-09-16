2 Chainz celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday night, while also celebrating the fact that it was Friday the 13th. He threw a themed party at The Gallery at Ravine in his hometown of Atlanta, filled with Halloween-like decorations. He even wore a blacked-out Jason mask to add some extra fright to the evening. Diddy and DJ Khaled were in attendance, and TMZ captured a video of Diddy giving 2 Chainz the gift of a gold bottle of the unreleased White Grape Ciroc.

A video has now surfaced of 2 Chainz making some big announcements while standing on a stage with Diddy by his side. First and foremost, he wished himself a happy birthday and highlighted the fact that he "lived for another year". He then shares that he's "about to drop a new album" that he's "about to crack the motherf*cking ceiling" with. Before teasing the first single, "Shootout", off the album of unknown title, he then shouts out a few of the "young" and "undiscovered" artists that he said would be featured on the project. Between the punctuation of the DJ dropping 2 Chainz's "TRU" ad-lib, the Atlanta rapper lists Skooly, Cap.1, C White and some others. These artists all seem to be apart of 2 Chainz's "Toni Gang", which he also shouts out during his speech. 2 Chainz has been frequently referencing "Big Toni", so it appears he's ushering in a new persona and era of his career.

The songs that Tity Boi has been teasing lately sound amazing, so we're thrilled to hear the album is dropping soon. Also, after his last star-studded album, Rap Or Go To The League, featuring some fresh voices on this next project will be a welcomed switch-up.