May Tity Boi have mercy upon our souls. Despite having already blessed us with a solid project earlier this year in Rap Or Go To The League, 2 Chainz wasted little time in returning to the studio. Ever since then, he's been working on an absolute cavalcade of bangers, which all but spells a new release arriving in the imminent future. Today, 2 Chainz has taken to Instagram to share yet another sneak preview, and this one might be the most fully-formed thus far.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Off top, Tity seems to have a hook already down, spitting "automatic different at it, I'm addicted to cash and fabrics." As his verse kicks in, Tity delivers lines that only he can pull off, somehow creating a rhyming throughline between butt-cheeks and auntie. It's unclear when this one is positioned to drop, or whether it's a solitary affair or an invite-only type deal. Still, it's great to see 2 Chainz continuously putting in work at such a consistently elevated level.

And we haven't even heard the Future-assisted "hardest song in the world" yet. Even Nancy Grace is about to be bumping this one. Are you looking forward to another dose of wisdom from Professor Tity?