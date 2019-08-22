2 Chainz is tireless. Despite having already dropped off an album this year, the wizened teachings known as Rap Or Go To The League, Professor Tity might have chosen to rest on his laurels. Yet there's no rest for the wicked, and 2 Chainz was back in the studio before long. Now, he's amassed a healthy vault of unreleased material, presumably set to make up the bulk of his next musical endeavor.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

We've already heard him teasing a monumental Future collaboration, billed as "The Hardest Song In The World," which points to something coming before year's end. Now, Tity has taken to the Gram to showcase another drop, this one sounding like an absolute banger in the making. Many in his comments seem to agree, with some even likening the sound to his early years; could it be said that 2 Chainz is among the most consistent in the game? After all, much like on the basketball courts, it's rare to see him miss.

There's no telling when this one will come to manifest, but if 2 Chainz has another album for us, we'll be more than appreciative. Even if he goes the EP route, as he did with last year's The Play Don't Care Who Make It, we're happy to take what we can get. Check this one out below.