banger
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Teases A Heavy BangerLil Uzi Vert has been cooking up, taking to Instagram Live to preview an upcoming and energetic banger that finds him questioning reality. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicOffset Bounces Back With Two New Banger SnippetsIn the midst of a widely-publicized divorce from Cardi B, Offset takes it back to the music with two new snippets.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMeek Mill Is Coming Back With A VengeanceMeek Mill gives fans a taste of his upcoming album, previewing what sounds like an introductory banger. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDenzel Curry & Kenny Beats Leave Scorched Earth On "DIET_"The apocalypse has never sounded so delightful. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsYo Gotti Gets His Acronym On With "H.O.E (Heaven On Earth)"Yo Gotti knows exactly what he is. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBoogie Spits True To Self Bars On Kenny Beats' "The Cave"Boogie and Kenny Beats need to cook up more in 2020. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsEl Alfa Comes Through With "Mera Woo"El Jefe is in the building.By Aron A.
- Music VideosPretty Savage Proves Why She's First Lady Of G Herbo's 150 Dream Team In "Banger" FreestyleHNHH PREMIERE: Pretty Savage's confidence is on display in the "Banger" freestyle.By Alex Zidel
- NewsReason & Ab Soul's "Flick It Up" Is The Banger You NeedReason and Ab Soul just dropped a gem on us.By Arielle London
- MusicReason & Ab-Soul Are About To Drop A New BangerReason is coming out swinging. By Mitch Findlay
- GramMike Will Made It & Big Sean Spotted In The Studio: “Made A Banger”New Big Sean & Mike Will on the way.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDon Q & QC's Kollision Come Through With "Red Light"Don Q and Kollision got a banger on their hands.By Aron A.
- Music2 Chainz Never Stops Crafting Bangers: New Music IncomingDoes 2 Chainz ever sleep?By Mitch Findlay