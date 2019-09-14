Diddy is probably sitting on a dungeon of unreleased Ciroc flavors. The mega mogul and hip-hop legend was one of many celebrities that showed up to 2 Chainz's 42nd birthday party on Friday the 13th. As reported by TMZ, the party was decorated to match the date, giving 2 Chainz's born day a spooky vibe all over. Tombstones reading "RIP To My Haters," and "RIP To Her Weave" stood out among the decorations, which also included a haunted chariot and more graveyard props. Still, the atmosphere of fright did not deter celebrities like Diddy, DJ Khaled, T.I., Jermaine Dupri, Jeezy, Remy Ma, and more from showing up.

When Diddy arrived, he blessed 2 Chainz with a bottle of white grape Ciroc. The golden bottle glistened in the light, and was a perfect present for the man formerly known as Tity Boi. 2 Chainz was honored to recieve the first bottle of the new flavor, which Diddy made sure to present him with tons of press around. The flavor has yet to be released to the public, but you can purchase a pre-order of the white grape Ciroc online. It is expected to touch down this Fall, and will undoubtedly be a quick sell-out.