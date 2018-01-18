TRU
- Music2 Chainz Wants To Release Another Album2 Chainz might have already dropped an album only a few months ago, but the Atlanta rapper is already gearing up to release another. ByMitch Findlay4.7K Views
- HNHH TV2 Chainz' T.R.U Camp On Meeting The Atlanta Icon & What Makes Them SpecialSkooly, Worl, Sleepy Rose and Hott Locked N join us for "Crew Love."ByAlex Zidel2.6K Views
- News2 Chainz Rings In T.R.U Label Deal With "Shoot It Out" Posse CutProfessor Tity addresses the TRU University honor roll. ByMitch Findlay8.6K Views
- Music2 Chainz Reveals "Rap Or Go To The League" Album Art2 Chainz long-awaited fifth studio album drops this Friday.ByAron A.14.6K Views
- NewsCity Girls Join Lloyd On "Caramel"Lloyd revisits an oldie. ByChantilly Post6.0K Views
- NewsLloyd & Curren$y Get "Blown" On Their Smooth Smoker AnthemLloyd & Curren$y team up on "Blown" off of "TRU LP."ByAron A.4.9K Views
- NewsStream Lloyd's "Tru" LP Feat. Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Curren$y, & MoreLloyd drops off the LP edition of his "Tru" EP, featuring Curren$y, Sevyn Streeter and more.ByKevin Goddard17.3K Views
- MusicLloyd Releases "Tru" Album Tracklist, Featuring Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, & MoreLloyd is ready to reintroduce himself. ByKarlton Jahmal26.7K Views
- SongsLloyd Teases "Tru" LP With "Caramel"Lloyd brings the soul on "Caramel."ByMilca P.16.7K Views
- MusicTwitter Reacts To Lloyd's Naked Photo For "Tru" LP CoverThe Internet has mixed feelings about the new cover for Lloyd's "Tru" LP.ByMilca P.28.8K Views
- NewsSkooly & Lil Xan Are On Some "Crazy Sh*t"Skooly grabs Lil Xan for new song, “Crazy Shit.”ByAron A.2.4K Views
- NewsSkooly Drops Off Three New Songs Ft. Duke, Skippa Da Flippa & MoreSkooly returns with three new songs, possibly for his "DUE4ME3" EP.ByAron A.4.5K Views
- News2 Chainz, A$AP Ferg & FKi 1st Connect On Good Gas' "How I Feel"Good Gas drops off "How I Feel" with 2 Chainz, A$AP Ferg & FKi 1st.ByAron A.18.1K Views
- News2 Chainz Comes Together With YG & Offset On "PROUD"2 Chainz links up with YG and Offset on "PROUD." ByAron A.28.0K Views
- Mixtapes2 Chainz Drops "The Play Don't Care Who Makes It" EP Featuring Offset & YG2 Chainz drops off his new four track EP "The Play Don't Care Who Makes It." ByAron A.48.9K Views
- MixtapesSkooly Drops Off New EP "Don't You Ever Forget Me"Skooly drops off a brand new EP with "Don't You Ever Forget Me." ByAron A.6.3K Views
- NewsSkooly Returns With "Dirty Dawg 'Insane'"Skooly comes through with his new single. ByAron A.3.2K Views
- NewsDreezy Recruits 2 Chainz For New Banger "2nd To None"Dreezy & 2 Chainz connect on "2nd To None." ByAron A.10.3K Views