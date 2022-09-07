The ongoing legal battle between Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment has taken yet another turn now that the label has filed new paperwork. Megan and her label have been engaged in a back-and-forth for years over her contract, and it doesn't look as if there is an end in sight. There was a time when J. Prince claimed that 1501 and Roc Nation were working on some sort of agreement that everyone would approve of, but activity in recent months shows that ship has sailed.

Megan has sued 1501 for $1 million in damages in an effort to get out of her contract, with claims that she has fulfilled her album release obligations. However, 1501 boss Carl Crawford thinks otherwise and seems to be refuting that the rapper's Something for the Hotties release was an actual album.



According to a recent report by Billboard, 1501 has responded to Megan's lawsuit by calling the entire thing "baseless." They claim that the Traumazine rapper is the one who owes them "millions of dollars," suggesting that her latest filing is not much more than a scheme orchestrated to abandon the label that helped make her the star that she is.

“1501 is the record company that discovered MTS and signed her in 2018, back before she was the success she is now, and when no other record labels were interested in signing her,” the company reportedly stated. “As soon as she became a star, MTS decided that she no longer needed 1501 or Carl Crawford, so she has pursued baseless legal actions in an attempt to get out of her valid contractual obligations.”

Meanwhile, Megan's legal team previously alleged that 1501 hasn't paid Megan all of her royalties, adding that the label "allowed for excessive" charges to Megan over her marketing and promotions. Yet, 1501 retorted that in her contract, it shows that the rapper and her label would split earnings from "endorsements, partnerships and other business deals, as well as requirements related to publishing royalties," reported Billboard.

“MTS’s claims against 1501 are wholly without merit and, in fact, MTS owes 1501 many millions of dollars for its contractual share of her Entertainment Income and music publishing income,” the filing reportedly said. “Any claims that MTS has concerning royalties, including any additional payments she believes she is owed or additional accounting she contends she is entitled to, are properly directed to 300 Entertainment, not 1501.”

