It seems that Megan Thee Stallion's birthplace is the latest topic of conversation for Carl Crawford. Throughout her career, Megan has represented Houston to the absolute fullest, from mentioning her hometown as often as possible in interviews and songs, to facilitating outreaches and giveaways in the city year-round. However, 1501 Certified Entertainment boss Carl Crawford fanned the flame of his most recent feud with the rapper by bringing up Megan allegedly being born in another Texas town.

"I'm just saying, y'all so real but you ain't never in Houston," Crawford said. "You wanna put Sauce Walka and 'nem on the project because you ain't been around and you want everybody to think, 'Oh, you H-Town, you 90 Southside.'"

Crawford added at the time, "What I'm hearing, you ain't even from the Southside Megan from H-Town? Megan from San Antonio... Don't nobody got a Dead End story about Megan. Go find one."

The rapper responded by saying Crawford's complaint about never hearing stories of her in the city as a child seemed suspect, but she stood firm on where she grew up. After seeing his name used as bait by Crawford, Sauce Walka shared an image of Megan and said she was "stamped." He tagged 1501 in his post just to make sure the former baseball star saw his statement. Crawford quickly reacted.

"Guess she's stamped [shrug emoji] But the birth certificate still says San Antonio [100 emoji]," wrote Crawford. "San Antiono is not Houston In my Omeretta voice."

Meanwhile, Megan's legal war with 1501 has heated up this week as she engaged in a social media spat with Crawford and J. Prince. Check out this latest update below.