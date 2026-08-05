Drake is someone who has been quite generous with his money over the years. Say what you will about the polarizing superstar, you can never accuse him of keeping everything for himself.

Over the years, he has gifted numerous cars. For instance, he gave BenDaDonnn a Rolls Royce just a few months ago. On Tuesday evening, the megastar continued this tradition. However, this time around, he gave away a Maybach.

Drake was hosting his "Strong Women, Stronger Drinks" event. It was a party for all of the strong women in his life. While the guest list is unknown, we do know that one lucky patron walked away with a luxurious new car. In the video below, the woman posted the dashboard and the steering wheel of the car. As you can tell, she was very excited about the new wheels.

Drake Makes Dreams Come True

Unfortunately, with this car comes a bit of a reality check. While the car itself might already be bought and paid for, the woman will now have to pay a hefty insurance bill. There are also tax bills and gas costs that will come with this thing. Not to mention, Mercedes are notoriously expensive to maintain.

Of course, she always has the option of selling the car and pocketing the money. The average Maybach can run you over $200K USD, which is a nice bit of change, all things considered.

Regardless, the woman is now one Maybach richer than she was before, which is nothing to be mad at. After the success of ICEMAN, it's clear that Drake wants to give back in a big way.